Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 17 points off the bench

Kaminsky recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kaminsky moved back to the bench with Marvin Williams returning, finishing with his highest point total since December 18. A move to the bench does nothing to hurt Kaminsky's value and in fact, affords him the opportunity to take on more of an offensive role. He is about as inconsistent as they come and is not worth a roster spot in anything but a deeper league.