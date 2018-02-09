Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 17 points off the bench
Kaminsky recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Kaminsky moved back to the bench with Marvin Williams returning, finishing with his highest point total since December 18. A move to the bench does nothing to hurt Kaminsky's value and in fact, affords him the opportunity to take on more of an offensive role. He is about as inconsistent as they come and is not worth a roster spot in anything but a deeper league.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Heading back to bench Thursday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Posts useful line in start•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: No longer on report•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Friday with right thumb sprain•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will start at power forward•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...