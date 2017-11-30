Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points in loss

Kaminsky scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

Playing through a foot injury, Kaminsky responded with a bench-leading 18 points on Wednesday. Including Wednesday's total, the power forward has averaged a solid 13.2 points over his last five games. To complete a well-rounded stat line, Kaminsky pulled down a season-high seven rebounds. Averaging 11.0 points from the bench, Kaminsky has proven to be solid source of supplementary scoring for Charlotte.

