Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points in loss
Kaminsky scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.
Playing through a foot injury, Kaminsky responded with a bench-leading 18 points on Wednesday. Including Wednesday's total, the power forward has averaged a solid 13.2 points over his last five games. To complete a well-rounded stat line, Kaminsky pulled down a season-high seven rebounds. Averaging 11.0 points from the bench, Kaminsky has proven to be solid source of supplementary scoring for Charlotte.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Wednesday with foot sprain•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Co-leads second unit in scoring•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 24 points in 22 minutes•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring total Friday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Good to go for Monday•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.