Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 18 points Monday

Kaminsky accumulated 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Bucks.

With Cody Zeller (knee) still sidelined, Kaminsky has gotten extended run, playing 67 total minutes over the past two games. He's performed well, too, combining for 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Once Zeller comes back, Kaminsky may lose playing time. But, while Zeller remains out, Kaminsky has been making for a quality DFS play.