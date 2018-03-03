Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points off bench
Kaminsky scored 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 110-99 loss to the 76ers.
Kaminsky was one of just three Hornets players to score in double figures, finishing third on the team in minutes played as the team's other frontcourt players struggled. He continues to come off the bench despite the continued ineffectiveness of Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, but he's still averaging 16.4 points, four rebounds and 2.6 treys per game over the last five.
