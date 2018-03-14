Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 off bench Tuesday
Kaminsky scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.
His three-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in the game brought the Hornets to within two points, but they weren't able to complete the comeback. Kaminsky has now scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 assists over that stretch, and with the team seemingly headed for the draft lottery, the third-year big could see an even larger workload behind Dwight Howard as the coaching staff looks towards the future.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Nets 15 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 off bench Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 17 points off the bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Heading back to bench Thursday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...