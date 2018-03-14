Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 off bench Tuesday

Kaminsky scored 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Pelicans.

His three-pointer with 4.5 seconds left in the game brought the Hornets to within two points, but they weren't able to complete the comeback. Kaminsky has now scored in double digits in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.4 assists over that stretch, and with the team seemingly headed for the draft lottery, the third-year big could see an even larger workload behind Dwight Howard as the coaching staff looks towards the future.