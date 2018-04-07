Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 points off bench
Kaminsky scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2) to go along with four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 137-100 win over the Magic.
Kaminsky finished second on the team in minutes played because of the lopsided scoreline, breaking the 20-point barrier for the first time in 12 games. Though the Hornets are cruising toward a lottery pick, Kaminsky's role has remained somewhat consistent. That is to say he remains a peripheral figure on many nights and is still yet to make his case as a useful fantasy asset.
