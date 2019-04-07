Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 24 points in key win

Kaminsky finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 28 minutes in the Hornets' win over the Pistons on Sunday.

Kaminsky continued his strong play on Sunday, dropping 24 points in a must-win game. Kaminsky has been a key contributor for the Hornets over their recent three-game winning streak, averaging 29.3 points and 8.0 boards.