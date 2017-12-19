Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 24 points in Monday's win
Kaminsky totaled 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 109-91 win over the Knicks.
Kaminsky matched his season high in scoring while recording a season best in blocks. He had posted just four swats in 26 appearances this season prior to Monday, and shouldn't be counted on to provide much when it comes to steals or blocks. However, Kaminsky could establish himself as a decent source of points, boards, dimes, and threes with Cody Zeller (knee) sidelined for the next several weeks.
