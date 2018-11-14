Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores five points in five minutes

Kaminsky finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in five minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kaminsky managed season highs in scoring and rebounding, though of course that speaks to how far he has fallen on the team's depth chart down low. The five games Kaminsky has appeared in thus far have all been massive blowouts, and having earned just 27 minutes on the year, he can be left on waiver wires.