Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores five points in five minutes
Kaminsky finished with five points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in five minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 loss to the Cavaliers.
Kaminsky managed season highs in scoring and rebounding, though of course that speaks to how far he has fallen on the team's depth chart down low. The five games Kaminsky has appeared in thus far have all been massive blowouts, and having earned just 27 minutes on the year, he can be left on waiver wires.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: DNP-CD in opener•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Matches season-high 24 points in finale•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Adds 16 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Solid contributions off bench Saturday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...