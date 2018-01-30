Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores just two points in loss

Kaminsky had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting while adding two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to Indiana.

After scoring in double figures in eight out of ten games, Kaminsky has now scored just a total of 13 points in his last three games. He has also hit just one three-pointer and collected six rebounds. Kaminsky has a habit of going on long stretches of performances where he puts up basically no fantasy value before then turning it around for a few games. Marvin Williams suffered an ankle sprain during the game and if he is forced to miss time, Kaminsky could see a short-term boost in his value. Injuries aside, Kaminsky should only be owned in deeper leagues.