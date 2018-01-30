Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores just two points in loss
Kaminsky had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting while adding two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 105-96 loss to Indiana.
After scoring in double figures in eight out of ten games, Kaminsky has now scored just a total of 13 points in his last three games. He has also hit just one three-pointer and collected six rebounds. Kaminsky has a habit of going on long stretches of performances where he puts up basically no fantasy value before then turning it around for a few games. Marvin Williams suffered an ankle sprain during the game and if he is forced to miss time, Kaminsky could see a short-term boost in his value. Injuries aside, Kaminsky should only be owned in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Role could be reduced soon•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Collects 16 points Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Upgraded to probable Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Suffers ankle injury Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...