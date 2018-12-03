Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 19 points
Kaminsky collected 19 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Kaminsky made the most of injuries to Cody Zeller (ribs) and Marvin Williams (shoulder). The former missed the contest after being listed as probable while the latter exited in the second quarter. Kaminsky has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last six games (including a season high in this one) while earning double-digit minutes in six of the last seven tilts, this after appearing in five of the first 16 games while averaging 5.4 minutes.
