Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 24 points in 22 minutes

Kaminsky contributed 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Kaminsky recorded season highs in scoring and threes, responding well after Saturday's struggles (two points on one-for-nine from the field) versus the Clippers. Kaminsky has hit double figures in seven of 15 appearances this season, but prior to Monday's outburst his averages were down almost across the board. With that being said, it's still early, and the recent return of Nicolas Batum (elbow) provides the Hornets with another proven playmaker who can help get role players like Kaminsky involved.