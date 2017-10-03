Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores seven off bench Monday
Kaminsky recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes Monday during a preseason matchup with the Celtics.
While Kaminsky progressed significantly in his second season, the addition of Dwight Howard will make it difficult for the Wisconsin standout to continue those progressions. With Howard likely starting at center, that moves Kaminsky to the third center with Cody Zeller slotted at number two. The majority of Kaminsky's minutes will come as starting power foward Marvin Williams' backup, which will make it difficult to reach the 26.1 minutes per game he saw a season ago.
