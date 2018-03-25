Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Solid contributions off bench Saturday

Kaminsky accounted for nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.

Kaminsky saw a slight downturn in scoring from recent games, but he helped make up for it with his best assist and rebound totals of March. The third-year big man had scored in double digits in six of the prior seven contests, so a return to that level of offense is likely just one sharp shooting performance away. Kaminsky continues to consistently see a 20-plus minutes on the majority of nights, keeping his outlook solid in the fantasy postseason.