Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Solid contributions off bench Saturday
Kaminsky accounted for nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 24 minutes in Saturday's 102-98 win over the Mavericks.
Kaminsky saw a slight downturn in scoring from recent games, but he helped make up for it with his best assist and rebound totals of March. The third-year big man had scored in double digits in six of the prior seven contests, so a return to that level of offense is likely just one sharp shooting performance away. Kaminsky continues to consistently see a 20-plus minutes on the majority of nights, keeping his outlook solid in the fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 21 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Nets 15 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 19 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 13 off bench Sunday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Bench-high scoring tally in loss•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 17 points off the bench•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...