Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Solid scoring night in win

Kaminsky totaled 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Kaminsky played 28 minutes off the bench Wednesday, leading the second unit with 21 points including three triples. With Cody Zeller (knee) basically done for the season, Kaminsky has had extra opportunities over the past few weeks. His stronger nights typically result in points and threes making him more of a speculative streaming option at best.

