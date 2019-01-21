Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Still outside rotation
Kaminsky (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Hornets' 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
The long-term injury to Cody Zeller (hand) hasn't had much of an impact on Kaminsky, who remains on the outside of coach James Borrego's rotation while Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez routinely fill all the minutes at center. Set to become a free agent this offseason, Kaminsky could be a candidate to be dealt ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline if another team has more of a need for a three-point shooting big man. That said, it's difficult to envision a scenario where Kaminsky regularly plays extended minutes in Charlotte or anywhere else this season.
