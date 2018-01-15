Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Suffers ankle injury Monday
Kaminsky will not return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right ankle injury.
Kaminsky rolled the ankle during the fourth quarter of Monday's contest and immediately went down holding the ankle in what appeared to be a great deal of pain. The exact severity of it remains unclear at this point in time, so look for him to undergo additional tests after the game. That should give us a better indication on whether or not he'll miss more time, but tentatively consider him questionable heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards. Prior to the injury, Kaminsky posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes.
