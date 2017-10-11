Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday
Kaminsky will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
The Hornets continue to experiment with lineups throughout the preseason with starting shooting guard Nicolas Batum (elbow) sidelined anywhere from 6-to-8 weeks to three months. Kaminsky provides height and three-point shooting from the power forward spot that could be beneficial next to center Dwight Howard, who can draw a crowd in the paint. Kaminsky is also undervalued as a passer -- he recorded 10 games last season with five-plus assists.
More News
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores seven off bench Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Drills five three-pointers Friday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 20 off bench Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores 14 off bench Monday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Plays 30 minutes off bench Saturday•
-
Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Scores team-high 20 in loss vs. Pacers•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...