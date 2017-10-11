Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: To start Wednesday

Kaminsky will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

The Hornets continue to experiment with lineups throughout the preseason with starting shooting guard Nicolas Batum (elbow) sidelined anywhere from 6-to-8 weeks to three months. Kaminsky provides height and three-point shooting from the power forward spot that could be beneficial next to center Dwight Howard, who can draw a crowd in the paint. Kaminsky is also undervalued as a passer -- he recorded 10 games last season with five-plus assists.