Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Unlikely to get qualifying offer

Kaminsky is unlikely to receive a qualifying offer from the Hornets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

The expectation is that the big man will become an unrestricted free agent. After drafting P.J. Washington, the Hornets' frontcourt is relatively full, and Charlotte seems to be content with letting Kaminsky walk. He appeared in 47 games last season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.1 minutes.