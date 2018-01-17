Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Kaminsky (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards.

Kaminsky hurt his ankle in Monday's game against the Pistons, though it's apparently minor, as he's expected to be available for Wednesday's contest. Look for a confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff. Over the past seven games, he's averaged 10.9 points and 4.0 rebounds across 24.0 minutes per game.