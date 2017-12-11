Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will play Monday vs. OKC

Kaminsky will play Monday against the Thunder.

After missing the last two contests with a sprained right ankle, Kaminsky was able to go through shootaround and has been cleared to return to action against Oklahoma City. The big man's return means Johnny O'Bryant will likely sink back into a reduced role off the bench after playing 16 minutes Saturday against the Lakers.

