Hornets' Frank Kaminsky: Will start at power forward

Kaminsky, as expected, will draw the start at power forward for Wednesday's contest against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Marvin Williams on the shelf due to a sprained ankle, Kaminsky will draw the start and seemingly garner extended run. In the 20 games where Kaminsky has seen at least 24 minutes, he's averaged 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.