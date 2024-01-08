Ntilikina (tibia), who remains out for Monday's game against the Bulls, has been practicing with the team and taking part in live scrimmages and could soon make his season debut, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ntilikina was signed in the offseason with the expectation that he would serve as LaMelo Ball's (ankle) primary backup, but he's yet to see the floor after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left tibia in the Hornets' preseason finale. Boone relays that the 25-year-old Frenchman could make his regular-season debut soon if "there are no hiccups," suggesting that Ntilikina has reached the day-to-day phase of his recovery from the injury.