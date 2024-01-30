Ntilikina registered zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to the Knicks.

Ntilikina played a season-high 11 minutes in the loss, yet failed to make the most of his limited opportunity. He has played in only four games this season after returning from a lego injury which kept him sidelined up until two weeks ago. Despite moving into the rotation, there is no reason to consider Ntilikina a viable fantasy asset moving forward.