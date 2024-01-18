Ntilikina (tiba) played the final 3:30 of Wednesday's 132-112 loss to the Pelicans, scoring zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recording one rebound and one assist.

Ntilikina took the floor for his season and Hornets debuts after he had been sidelined since late in the preseason with a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia. Before suffering the injury, Ntilikina appeared on track to enter the season as the top backup to starting point guard LaMelo Ball, but Charlotte eventually signed Ish Smith shortly after the start of the campaign to handle that role. Ntilikina looks as though he'll remain on the outside of head coach Steve Clifford's rotation for now, but if the Frenchman impresses in practices or in his subsequent garbage-time opportunities, he could eventually overtake Smith for a spot on the second unit.