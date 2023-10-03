Ntilikina was a full participant at Charlotte's first training camp practice Tuesday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Ntilikina suffered a hamstring injury during a World Cup Exhibition for France in August, but he completed a full recovery. The 25-year-old is competing for Charlotte's backup point guard spot. Given Ntilikina's reputation as a defense-first guard and Charlotte's deployment of similarly-tailored Dennis Smith in that role last season, Ntilikina might be the frontrunner.