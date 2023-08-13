Ntilikina suffered an undisclosed injury while playing for France during a World Cup friendly against Lithuania on Friday and won't be able to compete in the World Cup at the end of August, Eurohoops.net reports.

Ntilikina will now shift his focus on getting healthy for Charlotte's training camp, which starts in early October. The 2017 lottery pick has struggled to carve out a role in the NBA, spending four years with the Knicks and two years in Dallas before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Hornets this summer. Ntilikina is on the outskirts of Charlotte's crowded backcourt depth chart and will likely be battling for a roster spot during training camp and preseason action.