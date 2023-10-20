Ntilikina suffered a left knee hyperextension and wasn't able to return to Thursday's preseason game against the Celtics.
This is a tough blow for Ntilikina with Opening Night less than a week away. The defensive-minded guard struggled during the preseason and likely won't be in the rotation out of the gate.
