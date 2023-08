The Hornets signed Ntilikina to a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina will join the Hornets after spending the last two seasons with the Mavericks. The 25-year-old guard averaged 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 12.9 minutes across 47 appearances in 2022-23. Ntilikina will likely compete for a depth role in Charlotte's backcourt.