Ntilikina suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia during Thursday's preseason game against the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
Ntilikina averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.4 minutes across his four appearances this preseason. While Ntilikina isn't expected to receive a significant role for Charlotte this season regardless, he will miss the beginning of the regular season.
