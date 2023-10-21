Ntilikina suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left tibia during Thursday's preseason game against the Celtics and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Ntilikina averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.4 minutes across his four appearances this preseason. While Ntilikina isn't expected to receive a significant role for Charlotte this season regardless, he will miss the beginning of the regular season.