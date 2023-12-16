Ntilikina (lower leg) was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Saturday to take part in practice.

Ntilikina won't be available for the Hornets' game later Saturday versus the 76ers, but his ability to take part in practice with the G League club perhaps suggests that he's reached the day-to-day phase in his recovery from the left tibia fracture he suffered in the preseason. The veteran guard is uncertain to hold down a spot in the Charlotte rotation once he's cleared to make his season debut.