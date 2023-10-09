Ntilikina is probable for Tuesday's preseason game against Miami due to a right hamstring injury.
Ntilikina sustained a hamstring injury during a World Cup friendly in August but was a full participant at the Hornets' first training camp practice last week. Although he's on the team's injury report ahead of the preseason opener, he'll likely be able to suit up against the Heat.
