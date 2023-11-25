site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-frank-ntilikina-wont-play-against-orlando | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hornets' Frank Ntilikina: Won't play against Orlando
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ntilikina (lower leg) is out for Sunday's game versus the Magic.
Ntilikina has yet to make his preseason debut due to a left tibia fracture. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with the Knicks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read