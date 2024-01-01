site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Frank Ntilikina: Won't play Monday
Ntilikina (leg) will not play in Monday's game versus Denver.
Ntilikina hasn't appeared in a single game for the Hornets this season and remains without a timetable to return.
