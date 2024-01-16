site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Another absence coming
Hayward (calf) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.
Hayward will miss his 10th straight game Wednesday due to a left calf strain. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
