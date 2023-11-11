Hayward (hamstring) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Hayward logged a full workload in Friday's win over the Wizards, posting 27 points in 36 minutes. It's likely that Hayward's injury designation is precautionary, but he hasn't missed a game this year -- which could lead to a night of rest.
