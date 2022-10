Hayward is available for Monday's preseason contest against the Wizards.

As expected, Hayward, who's missed three straight contests due to a left knee contusion, will make his preseason debut during the Hornets' final exhibition game. With Miles Bridges gone, Hayward could fill a higher-usage role for Charlotte's offense during the 2021-22 campaign, though LaMelo Ball figures to dominate the primary ball-handling responsibilities.