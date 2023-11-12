Hayward (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Hayward has started all eight games for Charlotte thus far and will likely reprise his typical role Sunday. He's averaging 21.7 points in 34.0 minutes across his last three games.
