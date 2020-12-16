Hayward has suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The damage is to Hayward's shooting hand, so it could take some time for him to recover. A timetable for his return hasn't been established, but his status for the Dec. 23 opener against the Cavaliers is clearly in jeopardy. If Hayward misses significant time, Miles Bridges would presumably enter the starting five.