Hayward has suffered an avulsion fracture of his fifth finger on his right hand, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The damage is to Hayward's shooting hand, so it could take some time for him to recover. A timetable for his return hasn't been established, but his status for the Dec. 23 opener against the Cavaliers is clearly in jeopardy. If Hayward misses significant time, Miles Bridges would presumably enter the starting five.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Ties for team-high assist total•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Solid debut for Charlotte•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Officially signed-and-traded•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Signs with Hornets•
-
Gordon Hayward: Turns down $34M player option•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Provides little in Game 6 loss•