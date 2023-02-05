Coach Steve Clifford said Hayward's minutes limit will be increased Sunday against the Magic, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Hayward has averaged 25.4 minutes in seven games since he returned from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for eight contests, but he should see an uptick in minutes going forward. The 32-year-old averaged 32.6 minutes this season prior to that injury, and he's nearing a return to his full workload.