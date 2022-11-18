Hayward (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward has missed the last seven games due to a left shoulder contusion, but it appears the forward's status is trending in a positive direction after he was listed as doubtful on the initial injury report. The Hornets may wait to see how things go during warmups before a determination regarding his status is made, but it sounds like Hayward should be able to return to the court soon. Through the first eight games of the season, Hayward averaged 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 31.0 minutes per contest.