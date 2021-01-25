Hayward finished with 39 points (15-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in the Hornets' 106-104 victory Sunday over the Magic.

Hayward showed Sunday why he was worth the $120 million contract he landed this offseason, as he not only made the game-winning basket, but he also outscored the next highest scorer in the contest by 21 points. The 30-year-old is currently holding down averages of 24.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 treys and 1.3 steals in 34.9 minutes per game through 15 appearances.