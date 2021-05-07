Hayward (foot) was cleared to resume weight-bearing exercises Tuesday.

After ditching the walking boot on his sprained right foot last week, Hayward will take the next step forward in his recovery process by taking part in strengthening exercises. Hayward still looks to be several days away from resuming on-court work in practice, so he could face an uphill battle to make it back for any of the Hornets' final six regular-season games. Expect Charlotte to pass along another update on his status early next week.