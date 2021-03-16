Hayward totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes in the win Monday over the Kings.
Hayward either scored or assisted on 15 of the team's final 17 points. While his efforts weren't needed in a blowout win on Saturday, he managed to hit the 20-point plateau for the 18th time this season. On the defensive side, Hayward has collected a steal in nine straight games and is averaging 2.2 per game over that span.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Inefficient night shooting•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Cruises to 23 points in return•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Questionable vs. Wolves•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Officially out•