Hayward totaled 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four steals across 36 minutes in the win Monday over the Kings.

Hayward either scored or assisted on 15 of the team's final 17 points. While his efforts weren't needed in a blowout win on Saturday, he managed to hit the 20-point plateau for the 18th time this season. On the defensive side, Hayward has collected a steal in nine straight games and is averaging 2.2 per game over that span.