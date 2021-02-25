Hayward registered 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Suns.

Hayward had a rough night from the field, missing his seven three-point attempts and nailing just seven of his shots, but he still reached the 20-point mark for the second straight game while also ending just two boards shy of his second double-double of the campaign. Hayward has been a reliable scoring threat for the Hornets and while his numbers have tailed off a bit compared to the beginning of the season, he's still averaging 19.3 points per game in 10 appearances this month.