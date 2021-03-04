Hayward finished with 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and five steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hayward was back on the floor after missing the two previous games with a hand injury, and he certainly appeared untroubled as the Hornets cruised to victory. While the opposition certainly played a part in his gaudy line, Hayward has been fantastic for his new team, putting together the best statistical season of his career.