Hayward produced 26 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-112 loss to New Orleans.

Hayward led his team in scoring on the night, as he turned in an efficient shooting night while also showing that he can distribute the basketball. He's off to a strong start to the new season, pouring in 20 and 26 points in his first two games, respectively.