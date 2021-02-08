Hayward logged 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.

Hayward has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, and he nearly led the team in scoring in Sunday's win over Washington. He only managed to bring in five rebounds against the Wizards, but he's now averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 36.6 minutes per game across the past five contests.