Hayward logged 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 30 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.
Hayward has now scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games, and he nearly led the team in scoring in Sunday's win over Washington. He only managed to bring in five rebounds against the Wizards, but he's now averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 36.6 minutes per game across the past five contests.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Well-rounded line in loss•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores 19 in OT win•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Scores 27 points vs. Bucks•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Poor shooting performance•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Rare down performance•