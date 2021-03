Hayward (hand) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Portland.

A bruised right hand kept Hayward out of Sunday's thrilling win over the Kings, and it looks like he's on course to remain out as Charlotte plays the second half of a back-to-back set. Jalen McDaniels got the start in place of Hayward on Sunday and finished with four points, two rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.