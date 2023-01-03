Hayward (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Hayward departed Monday's game versus the Lakers with left hamstring soreness and is listed on the injury report Wednesday with the same issue. His status should be clarified ahead of the opening tip, but his absence could open the door for Jaden McDaniels to join the starting unit.
